Splinterlands (SPS) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00114405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00165798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,792.70 or 0.99781220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.29 or 0.06968653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.79 or 0.00779190 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

