SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Million

Equities analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to report sales of $11.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.48 million and the lowest is $6.80 million. SQZ Biotechnologies posted sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.
On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $28.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $32.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%.
Shares of SQZ stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $416.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $36.49.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
