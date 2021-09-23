SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Million

Equities analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to report sales of $11.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.48 million and the lowest is $6.80 million. SQZ Biotechnologies posted sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $28.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $32.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $416.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.