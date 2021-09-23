Standard Protocol Trading 28.5% Lower This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $299,856.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00074072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00112865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00165526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,660.97 or 0.99824807 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.82 or 0.06988971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.65 or 0.00799415 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

