State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 10,496 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,192,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX stock opened at $167.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.93. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.46 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.