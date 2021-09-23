stETH (Lido) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,126.99 or 0.06987368 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.09 billion and $190.11 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00073235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00114174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00166288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,781.34 or 1.00065444 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.82 or 0.00783926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.77 or 0.00853075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,306,472 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

