Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$67.50

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$67.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

CNQ traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 157,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,371. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $124,551,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

