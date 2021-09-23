Stifel Nicolaus Increases Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$7.25

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,523. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

