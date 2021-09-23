Stifel Nicolaus Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$22.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.91.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 5,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

