Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.55

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.55 and traded as low as C$7.20. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 26,113 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$525.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.43.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

