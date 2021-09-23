Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) PT Raised to C$8.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS SRMLF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041. Storm Resources has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

