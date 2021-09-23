SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.70

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $83.48 million and approximately $305,894.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00128252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044600 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

