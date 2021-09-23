Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given New C$23.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

SMMCF stock remained flat at $$17.20 during trading on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

