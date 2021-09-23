Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$22.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMMCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

SMMCF remained flat at $$17.20 during trading on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

