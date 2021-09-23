Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Sunrun posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $218,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,863 shares of company stock worth $7,528,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sunrun by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

