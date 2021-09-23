Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.23 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZPTAF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

