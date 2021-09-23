Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.23 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ZPTAF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.19.
About Surge Energy
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.