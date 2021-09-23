Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.76

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.76 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 477537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.
The stock has a market cap of C$336.52 million and a P/E ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 124,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.
Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.