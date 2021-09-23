Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.76

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.76 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 477537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$336.52 million and a P/E ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 124,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.