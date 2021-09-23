Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 1,188.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Galapagos worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

GLPG opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $148.68.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

