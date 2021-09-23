Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 26,848 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 336.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 75.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American States Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $432,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

