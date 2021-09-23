Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,163 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Medifast as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Medifast by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth $59,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast stock opened at $208.21 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

