Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Caleres worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 42.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 159,779 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $920.73 million, a PE ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

