Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,431 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 565,289 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 526,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $20,092,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.