Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Guess? worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 274,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GES opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.25. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. Guess?’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

