Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Shares of WM stock opened at $153.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.