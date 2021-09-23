Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

