Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 778.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 398.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

PSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

PSB stock opened at $157.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.43.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

