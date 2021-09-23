Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,075 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

SCCO opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

