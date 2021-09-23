Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

