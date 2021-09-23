Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $138.37 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

