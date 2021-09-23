Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,755,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,416,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.