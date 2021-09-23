Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.98 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.37 and a 200 day moving average of $284.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.