Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.