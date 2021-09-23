Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AER stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

