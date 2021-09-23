Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,711 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $42.18 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

