Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

