Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 62,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 93.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $239.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $253.61. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

In other news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

