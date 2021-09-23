Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Xylem by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 11.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,780,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1,020.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 37,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL stock opened at $133.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

