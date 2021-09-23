Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $154.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.