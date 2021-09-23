Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 19,352 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Outfront Media worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.92. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.