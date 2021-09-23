Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 6,740 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after buying an additional 314,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 15.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 20.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 384,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after buying an additional 65,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

