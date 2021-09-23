Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,621.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $102.06 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

