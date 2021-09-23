Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 41,800 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

