Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELH opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 670.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

