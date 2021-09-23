Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,437 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of DouYu International worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DouYu International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DOYU opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.76. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.97.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

