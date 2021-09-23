Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 235.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,363 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 429,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,262,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMHC opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

