Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,000 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,998.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 357,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

