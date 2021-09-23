Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,423,000 after buying an additional 60,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $188.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.38 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.81. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

