Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $100.54 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

