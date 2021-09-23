Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 18,800 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 178.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amphenol by 117.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 114.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 91.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 105,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

