Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 20,708 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,708 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $84,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,040 shares of company stock worth $197,482,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $647.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $629.53 and its 200 day moving average is $550.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

