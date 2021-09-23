Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 38,500 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Terex worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 203.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 337,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 55.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 214,968 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the second quarter worth approximately $10,142,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $6,353,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

